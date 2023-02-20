Former President Jimmy Carter worked with Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Jimmy Carter worked with Habitat for Humanity as a volunteer for more than 35 years.

In 2019, Carter helped to build a house even after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia.

“We’ve always gotten more out of the habitat work than we’ve put into it,” Carter said, in 2019. “I don’t think we’ve ever left a site without tears in our eyes.”

RELATED: FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn started working with the organization in 1984 in Americus, Georgia.

It was the lack of affordable housing that inspired them to participate.

The Carters have worked alongside more than 100,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair more than 4,000 homes, according to Habitat for Humanity.

It’s that passion and drive to help others, that so many people cherish as the former president spends his final days in hospice care.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.