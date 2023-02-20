Black History Month
Hartsfield-Jackson maintains spot as busiest passenger airport in the world

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(Abby Kousouris/Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you passed through security at Hartsfield-Jackson last year, you weren’t alone.

The airport was still the busiest in the world in 2022 by passenger traffic; nearly 94,000,000 people flew through the airport in 2022. That’s a 25% increase from 2021, but below the airport’s all-time high in 2019. The airport also operated almost 725,000 flights in 2022, a 2% increase over 2021.

The expansion came from an increased number of destinations served, including 13 new international destinations.

Airports Council International will release its final report later this year.

