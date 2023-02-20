Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage

Watch all of Atlanta News First’s coverage of the nation’s 39th president here
Former President Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only president to hail from the state of Georgia, has entered hospice care.

Atlanta News First has the most extensive video and photo coverage of the one-time Naval officer and peanut farmer who rose to the highest office in the land.

FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter

RELATED: Carter family photographer shares his memories of the former First Family

RELATED: ‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains found in Alabama creek identified as Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive, police say
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Latest News

‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
Michael McMaster in Dallas, Georgia
WATCH: Man reportedly slammed to the ground by Paulding County deputy speaks
MichaelMcMaster
Born in Plains, Jimmy Carter is the only president from Georgia that has been elected. WALB has...
Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home