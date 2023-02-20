Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only president to hail from the state of Georgia, has entered hospice care.

Atlanta News First has the most extensive video and photo coverage of the one-time Naval officer and peanut farmer who rose to the highest office in the land.

FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter

RELATED: Carter family photographer shares his memories of the former First Family

RELATED: ‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.