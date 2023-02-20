Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Watch all of Atlanta News First’s coverage of the nation’s 39th president here
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only president to hail from the state of Georgia, has entered hospice care.
Atlanta News First has the most extensive video and photo coverage of the one-time Naval officer and peanut farmer who rose to the highest office in the land.
