Jimmy Carter honored with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper

Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Jimmy Carter with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 450-foot mural honoring former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter was placed on Georgia’s Own Credit Union building overlooking Atlanta’s skyline by an Atlanta-based artist, officials say.

Officials say Atlanta-based artist Dane Jefferson was recommended for this project by Emory’s Ethics and the Arts Program officials. This project comes in wake of the news that Carter was receiving hospice care at home.

According to officials, the mural “serves as a tribute to Carter’s life and career across escalating stages: Georgia, the United States, and ultimately, the world.”

The center tweeted the following statement:

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter was born on October 1, 1924, to the parents of Earl and Lillian Carter in Plains. In 1941, after graduating from Plains High, he enrolled at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. One year later, he transferred to Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and in 1943, he received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

