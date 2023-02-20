Black History Month
A look back on President Jimmy Carter’s time in the Oval Office

Remembering Jimmy Carter's time as President
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -In honor of President’s Day and the announcement of Former President Jimmy Carter moving to hospice care, The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum decided to open on Monday for people interested in learning about Carter’s legacy.

“Hearing about President Carter’s possibly final days, we thought something called us here,” said Keith Brown, who came to the museum Monday.

President Carter was in office for one term, from 1977 to 1981.

“I remember when he was governor and when he ran for president and he kind of came in from some hard times for our country and I was young then but I remember he seemed to do a good job. I was so proud of him being from Georgia,” said Brown.

Carter’s legacy is known across the world, specifically his efforts toward peace. Emerson Tsui is an international relations student all the way from China who visited the museum Monday.

“His contribution matters a lot to build a world without conflict with more contributions to mutual understanding,” said Tsui.

James Earl Carter Jr. was the 39th president. During his time in office, there was a lot of inflation and unemployment domestically. Internationally, Carter is known for bringing amenities between Israel and Egypt. He also established full diplomatic relations with China, something that sticks out to Tsui.

“His humanitarian connection and inner kindness from a human being’s heart are something that should be remembered beyond the boundary of nationality, language, and culture,” said Tsui.

“It’s unheard of these days, somebody that can just bring people together. Even the people around the world he brought together that nobody would be able to dream of these days,” said Brown.

During the last year of Carter’s presidency, many eyes were on him and his handling of the Iran Hostage Crisis. They were released the day Carter left office.

For more information on Carter’s presidency, The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

