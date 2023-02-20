Man accused of strangling Gainesville woman to death arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of strangling a pregnant 22-year-old woman to death has been arrested.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic turned himself in to authorities today. He is accused of strangling Juana Jose to death, also killing her unborn child. Sanic was reportedly a “known associate” of Jose.

Sanic is being held at the Hall County Jail.

