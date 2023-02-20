Black History Month
Man accused of strangling Gainesville woman to death arrested

Max Rocael Calel Sanic
Max Rocael Calel Sanic(Gainesville Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of strangling a pregnant 22-year-old woman to death has been arrested.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic turned himself in to authorities today. He is accused of strangling Juana Jose to death, also killing her unborn child. Sanic was reportedly a “known associate” of Jose.

Sanic is being held at the Hall County Jail.

