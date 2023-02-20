Black History Month
Partly cloudy, 70s today; 80s return this week

Monday's highs in Atlanta
Monday's highs in Atlanta
By Rodney Harris
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on a nice day in metro Atlanta with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Monday’s summary

High - 71°

Normal high - 59°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’s still a bit chilly as you leave for work this morning with temperatures in the 40s, but we’ll warm into the 70s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week with the low 80s in Atlanta by Thursday.

The same high pressure that will warm us up this week will also keep our rain chances low. Due to the warm and humid atmosphere, there’s at least a 20% chance of rain each day this week in the afternoon, but the coverage should stay low. The best chance of rain this week is on Tuesday with a coverage of 40%.

