Police are investigating a man being stabbed to death in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in DeKalb County.

Per investigators, they responded to a call on the 5400 block of Mountain View Pass of a person dead from multiple stab wounds.

There was a domestic altercation that resulted in a 43-year-old unidentified man being stabbed to death.

At this time no arrests have been made and police are speaking to several individuals regarding the incident.

The case is still under investigation.

