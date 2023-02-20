Black History Month
Car of missing man since 1976 found in creek with skeletal remains in Alabama

(Associated Press)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car belonging to a missing man was recovered from a creek in Alabama after 47 years on Sunday evening.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that skeletal remains were found inside the vehicle and were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Kyle Wade Clinkscales was reported missing on the night of January 27, 1976.

