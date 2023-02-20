Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police say an elderly man riding a bicycle died after being hit by car

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being struck by a car in Lithonia, police say.

DeKalb County Police Department responded to a call on Evans Mill Road and I-20 involving a 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a car.

The man was riding a bicycle at the time of the accident.

According to investigators, the involved driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This story is still developing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car of missing man since 1976 found in creek with skeletal remains in Alabama
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive, police say
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 man shot to death after altercation at SE Atlanta convenience store
Deadly shooting at food mart
Altercation leaves man dead outside SE Atlanta food mart
President Carter's Humanitarian work
Former President Jimmy Carter worked with Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years
Crime scene
Police are investigating a man being stabbed to death in DeKalb County