Police say an elderly man riding a bicycle died after being hit by car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being struck by a car in Lithonia, police say.

DeKalb County Police Department responded to a call on Evans Mill Road and I-20 involving a 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a car.

The man was riding a bicycle at the time of the accident.

According to investigators, the involved driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This story is still developing.

