Six Flags Over Georgia opens for 56th season March 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six Flags Over Georgia will off its 56th season on Saturday, March 4, with a day of giveaways.

To celebrate the start of the 2023 season, the park will be giving away gift packs to 23 lucky guests that will include exciting prizes, such as season passes, behind the scenes tours, event tickets, merchandise and more.

“Six Flags Over Georgia continues to elevate the guest experience and provide thrilling fun for guests of all ages” said General Manager, Greg Fuller. “In 2023, we will be introducing exciting new events and will debut Georgia’s first ever single rail coaster and only family racing coaster, providing even more opportunities for families to visit and enjoy our park.”

Georgia’s First Single Rail Coaster and Only Racing Coaster Coming This Summer

This summer, Six Flags Over Georgia will debut a first-of-its-kind single-rail family racing coaster, which is also Georgia’s first single rail coaster and only racing coaster. Manufactured by Skyline Attractions, this unique coaster will run two trains, on two parallel dueling tracks, simultaneously allowing guests to compete and race to the finish. To stay up to date on announcements regarding this new attraction, guests should visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Spring Events & Roller Coaster Milestones

This spring, the park celebrates two iconic roller coaster milestones and debuts new and returning guest-favorite events, such as:

· NEW FOR 2023, Scream Break, select nights during Spring Break week, April 1-9, guests can experience an exclusive, and blood curdling after-hours event featuring haunted houses, low wait times for a selection of the park’s most popular thrill rides and coasters, bone-chilling entertainment and more;

· NEW FOR 2023, Low Sensory Sundays, April 2, 9 and 16, in recognition of World Autism Month, the park will create a relaxing and less stimulating environment for the first two hours of park operation and will debut an upgraded Low Sensory Zone;

· Spring Break, April 1-9, school’s out and the park will be open daily with extended hours of thrills and fun, plus guests can take part in a family-friendly Easter egg hunt, happening each day during Spring Break, and earn a special prize;

· Coaster Milestones, this spring the park is celebrating two historic coaster anniversaries, The Great American Scream Machine, which turns 50 years old in March, and THE RIDDLER Mindbender, which turns 45 years old in March. The park is celebrating these coaster milestones all spring and summer with in-park decorations, limited time treats and photo opportunities; and

· Brews & Bites, Weekends, April 22-30, guests can savor the spirits of spring with over 75 craft brews and cocktails, expertly crafted food and beverage pairings, exciting live entertainment and demonstrations, and more.

For more information on these upcoming events, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

New Culinary Creations

Exciting, new food offerings are coming to the park this spring, including orange or Caribbean style chicken and fried rice bowls at Strutter’s, pork melts featuring BBQ pulled pork, bacon, crispy onions, and melted cheddar cheese on Texas Toast at Miner’s Cookhouse, and made-from-scratch, hand-rolled pretzels at the new Scorcher Pretzel. The park will continue to debut additional delicious food and beverage offerings throughout the 2023 season.

Park Enhancements

During the winter, the park started many projects to enhance the guest experience while visiting the park, including;

· Monster Mansion, this season the park is refreshing the classic dark ride, Monster Mansion, with upgrades including an updated opening scene, new monster costumes, restored animatronics and interactive features, enhanced lighting and audio and more;

· Coaster Lighting Upgrades, the park is adding up-lighting to three iconic attractions, The Great American Scream Machine, Acrophobia and Georgia Scorcher, enhancing the look and feel of the park atmosphere at night;

· Park Beautification, during their visit, guests will notice many enhancements throughout the park such as refreshed landscaping, renovated restaurants and retail locations, added shade, park furniture and lighting upgrades and more.

Spring and Summer Hiring Blitz Underway

Six Flags Over Georgia is now hiring employees across a wide variety of positions for the 2022 season. Six Flags, named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, offers employees a wide variety of benefits including free park admission, flexible schedules, paid training and more. Interested applicants should visit sixflagsjobs.com for more information.

Six Flags Over Georgia is open weekends March 4 through May 21, including daily operation for Spring Break April 1-9. Summer daily operation begins May 26. For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

