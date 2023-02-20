Wine Pairing, Explained: Random Whine owner Kaye Jackson

Black History Month
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kaye Jackson is the owner of Random Whine. Her curiosity for wine and all the of the different flavors began years ago when she worked in corporate America.

During this time Jackson says she studied each culture’s custom wine pairings before getting involved in the business.

Wine carried an even deeper meaning to Jackson when she learned that she had breast cancer.

Jackson says wine became an outlet to make her feel special during a difficult chapter in her life. She continued to study wine, drink it, and even journal about wine.

During her wine studies and journaling, Kaye discovered that she preferred wine designed to be enjoyed right after bottling. “I was motivated to create delicious wines, ready to drink immediately after bottling, for the woman on-the-go,” states Kaye.

According to therandomwhine.com Jackson sought a region rich in wine history, with high-quality grapes, which didn’t require post-bottle aging. Enter the Sierra Foothills of Lodi, California. Jackson’s experience with Lodi (pronounced LOH-dye) confirmed her destiny to start a business.

Soon after, The Random Whine Red Blend and Pinot Grigio were born.

Proceeds from wine sales will directly support women battling breast cancer to help them survive and thrive.

The Random Whine is currently assessing options for a potential annual rotation.

The Red Blend and Pinot Grigio are available for purchase and enjoyment online.

