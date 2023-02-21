Black History Month
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say

The scene of an early morning shooting at Rachel's Court Apartments in Clarkston.
The scene of an early morning shooting at Rachel's Court Apartments in Clarkston.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County has turned deadly.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 5 a.m. on the 3600 block of Indian Creek Parkway (Rachel’s Court Apartments) in Clarkston. DeKalb Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation gets underway.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

