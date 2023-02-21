Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County has turned deadly.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 5 a.m. on the 3600 block of Indian Creek Parkway (Rachel’s Court Apartments) in Clarkston. DeKalb Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation gets underway.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

