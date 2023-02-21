Black History Month
10-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have confirmed a 10-year-old has been shot in a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say Tuesday around 4 a.m., someone shot at a house on the 800 block of Washington Street several times, hitting the child in the hand. Several people inside the home were asleep at the time, including adults and children 5 years old and up.

The child has been taken to the hospital.

Investigators are headed to the scene.

Police tell us there are no arrests at this time.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information. Stay with us for updates.

