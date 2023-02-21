2 shot, injured outside Krispy Kreme in Atlanta, police say
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a popular donut shop.
According to police, two people were shot and injured at 633 Evans Street SW.
Police said it appears both gunshot victims were shot in the leg.
Atlanta News First will update this story when more details are released to us.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.