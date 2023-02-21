2023 Pink Awards: Shining a light on Black excellence and healthcare

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pink Awards is held every year to celebrate black excellence and to shine a light on our current healthcare crisis.

During this event, celebrities, influencers and wellness advocates come together to celebrate life, strength and survival.

April Love, Founder and CEO of “The Pink Awards” is a 12-year breast cancer survivor.

Love told Atlanta News First that she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in December 2009.

She was informed on Christmas Eve of that year that she had Stage 3 ductal carcinoma breast cancer. Today, she is a 12-year survivor and uses her testimony to bring awareness and shine a light on the disease.

The 2023 Pink Awards raises funds for breast cancer survivors who are unable to pay medical and household bills while undergoing chemotherapy.

The event also honors global business and community trailblazers who are using their talent to inspire and uplift others.

The 2023 Pink Awards will be held Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Epicenter in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.