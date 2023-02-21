Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2023 Pink Awards: Shining a light on Black excellence and healthcare

Actors Carl Payne and Malik Yoba will Co-host the Pink Awards
2023 Pink Awards
2023 Pink Awards(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pink Awards is held every year to celebrate black excellence and to shine a light on our current healthcare crisis.

During this event, celebrities, influencers and wellness advocates come together to celebrate life, strength and survival.

April Love, Founder and CEO of “The Pink Awards” is a 12-year breast cancer survivor.

Love told Atlanta News First that she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in December 2009.

She was informed on Christmas Eve of that year that she had Stage 3 ductal carcinoma breast cancer. Today, she is a 12-year survivor and uses her testimony to bring awareness and shine a light on the disease.

The 2023 Pink Awards raises funds for breast cancer survivors who are unable to pay medical and household bills while undergoing chemotherapy.

The event also honors global business and community trailblazers who are using their talent to inspire and uplift others.

The 2023 Pink Awards will be held Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Epicenter in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office under scrutiny after video sparks public outcry
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS

Latest News

NGP
‘New Georgia Project Acting Fund’ encouraging people to register to vote
Bends Towards Justice arc sculpture dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
‘Bend Towards Justice’ sculpture dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. unveiled
A signed Jimmy Carter photograph hanging in Manuel's Tavern.
Atlanta bar owner and politician reflects on friendship with Jimmy Carter
Six Flags Over Georgia
Six Flags Over Georgia opens for 56th season March 4