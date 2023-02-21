Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

An ‘unprecedented’ 12 manatees were released back into the ocean

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A new record has been set by manatee rescue and rehabilitators after 12 of the sea creatures were released back into the ocean on Monday.

According to a news release from the Save the Manatee Club, an “unprecedented” 12 manatees were released off the coast of Florida by the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

According to the release, this was the most ever released into the wild in a single day.

Researchers said they put GPS trackers on the creatures to keep up with them.

The manatees released back into the wild include Asha, Scampi, Ferret, Finch, Artemis, Bianca, Inigo, Lilpeep, Maximoff, Alby, Manhattan, and Swimshady.

The organization said most of the manatees released were orphans whose mothers died of starvation.

Experts said the animals’ starvation is being caused by the loss of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, which acts as an important home to the manatee.

Florida officials started to distribute lettuce to supplement the manatees’ diets.

Manatees have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” in Florida during the past three years, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive, police say
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office under scrutiny after video sparks public outcry

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of...
US submarine lost during WWII found nearly 80 years later
a
Man arrested for armed robbery in Bibb County
Bends Towards Justice arc sculpture dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
‘Bend Towards Justice’ sculpture dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. unveiled