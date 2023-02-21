Atlanta City Council approves $500K housing subsidy for public safety personnel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday creating a housing subsidy for first responders.

The city will donate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Atlanta Police Foundation to create the subsidy. The money should encourage and allow first responders in or near the zones, fire stations or corrections facilities where they work.

Councilman Amir Farokhi sponsored the original legislation and says this will address the “rent burden” that many first responders face.

“We hear from firefighters and police officers all the time, particularly younger ones who want to live in the city, that it’s just prohibitively expensive. We want to make it an option for our public safety officials to live in the city. So it’s a recruitment and retention tool for us,” Farokhi said.

But not everyone is happy about where the money is going.

Lolita Martin questioned why the cash can’t be put towards those experiencing homelessness. She also pointed out that the Atlanta Police Foundation is putting millions into a controversial training center that opponents have deemed “Cop City.”

“The Atlanta Police Foundation just fundraised millions of dollars for the police training facility in South DeKalb, a majority low-income and Black community. If they can fundraise $60 million for the police training facility why give them 500 thousand of taxpayer dollars,” Martin said.

Farokhi said officials are still working out details, like how much money public safety personnel will receive as part of this new subsidy.

“I think if it’s successful we can turn back on ourselves and say should we make this part of an annual budget allocation,” Farokhi said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.