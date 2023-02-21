Atlanta rideshare drivers frustrated with airport parking lot conditions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some rideshare drivers are frustrated with conditions at their designated parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

One driver, who didn’t want to be identified, told Atlanta News First that the four bathrooms in the lot have been locked for several months.

“Just imagine you have to go and you come and the place is closed,” he said.

He said the reason the bathrooms were allegedly closed was that they weren’t being properly taken care of, but continued to say that’s not fair to the hundreds of drivers who wait in the lot for their next trip.

According to the driver, some of them are finding their own solutions.

“They go back in the bushes,” he said. “It’s not healthy.”

According to drivers, they can’t leave the lot without risking losing their place in the queue for the next trip.

Other drivers said the bathrooms were in fact a mess, so they understand why they may have been closed, but agree there must be a solution.

Atlanta News First reached out to airport officials to ask about why the bathrooms are locked.

We will update this story with the response.

