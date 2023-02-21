‘Bend Towards Justice’ sculpture dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. unveiled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “Bend Towards Justice” arc sculpture dedicated to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was unveiled during a special ceremony in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Mayor Andre Dickens attended the ceremony that honored Dr. King Jr. for his monumental impact on the world and his lifelong dedication to positive change.

“This is an MLK corridor that will reflect the honor of his namesake with artwork and beautiful displays,” said mayor Dickens.

The sculpture is located near the central United Methodist Church and the gateway to the west side corridor in Atlanta.

The display includes an interactive led lighting program which means visitors can press its built-in hand plates on the street level for a custom light show.

Officials say the “Bend Towards Justice” sculpture is one of seven art installations included in the more than seven-mile-long Martin Luther King Jr. innovation corridor transportation project. The project spans from Northside Drive to Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Bends Towards Justice arc sculpture dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Atlanta News First)

Officials say the sculpture is 32′ tall and 75′ long and made of steel

