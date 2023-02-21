Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Black doctors underrepresented nationwide, new study shows

Newly released data from the Association of American Medical Colleges show only 5.7 percent of doctors identified as Black or African American.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While Black people make up about 12 percent of our country’s population, new numbers show they are barely represented in your neighborhood doctor’s office or hospital.

“I am the first interventional radiologist, African American radiologist, here in Georgia,” said Dr. Kevin Carson, fibroid treatment specialist at the Georgia Vascular Institute.

Dr. Kevin Carson is a man of many firsts.

“I’m not the most brilliant person. There are smarter people than me that didn’t make it and the reason they didn’t make it is because there wasn’t enough support along the way,” he said.

Growing up in the 1960′s, Dr. Carson says he didn’t have many role models in the medical field who looked like him.

And that’s still the case today.

“A good friend of mine sent me a scholarship for underserved communities and interesting thing was zero African American men applied for it,” said Dr. Carson.

Newly released data from the Association of American Medical Colleges show only 5.7 percent of doctors identified as Black or African American.

Citing the AAMC’s 2019 report, Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine says only 7.4 percent of students who entered medical schools across the country in 2019 were Black or African American.

And that number has held relatively steady for the past 15 years.

“We like to kind of see people of our own race,” said Patricia Malone, a patient.

Malone says she feels more comfortable with doctors who know and understand her culture. When she was a kid, she wanted to be a nurse.

“We may start out with resources and scholarships and support, but on the way we may lack some of that and then we change and go to other professions,” she said.

That support especially for youth, Dr. Carson says, will make a world of difference.

“A lot of them dream of becoming singers, a lot of them dream of becoming spots players. So, a big part of this is putting this in front of our kids and say hey this is something that you can do, this is something that you can do to support your community, this is something that you can do to support your family,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office under scrutiny after video sparks public outcry
2021 shows increased number of STDs
Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in Cobb, Douglas Counties

Latest News

Local real estate executive raises $100K to support underrepresented groups
Tent on roof of Cortland at The Battery
Local real estate executive raises $100K to support underrepresented groups
Atlanta Hawks dismiss head coach Nate McMillan
Black doctors underrepresented nationwide, new study shows