Black doctors underrepresented nationwide, new study shows

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While Black people make up about 12 percent of our country’s population, new numbers show they are barely represented in your neighborhood doctor’s office or hospital.

“I am the first interventional radiologist, African American radiologist, here in Georgia,” said Dr. Kevin Carson, fibroid treatment specialist at the Georgia Vascular Institute.

Dr. Kevin Carson is a man of many firsts.

“I’m not the most brilliant person. There are smarter people than me that didn’t make it and the reason they didn’t make it is because there wasn’t enough support along the way,” he said.

Growing up in the 1960′s, Dr. Carson says he didn’t have many role models in the medical field who looked like him.

And that’s still the case today.

“A good friend of mine sent me a scholarship for underserved communities and interesting thing was zero African American men applied for it,” said Dr. Carson.

Newly released data from the Association of American Medical Colleges show only 5.7 percent of doctors identified as Black or African American.

Citing the AAMC’s 2019 report, Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine says only 7.4 percent of students who entered medical schools across the country in 2019 were Black or African American.

And that number has held relatively steady for the past 15 years.

“We like to kind of see people of our own race,” said Patricia Malone, a patient.

Malone says she feels more comfortable with doctors who know and understand her culture. When she was a kid, she wanted to be a nurse.

“We may start out with resources and scholarships and support, but on the way we may lack some of that and then we change and go to other professions,” she said.

That support especially for youth, Dr. Carson says, will make a world of difference.

“A lot of them dream of becoming singers, a lot of them dream of becoming spots players. So, a big part of this is putting this in front of our kids and say hey this is something that you can do, this is something that you can do to support your community, this is something that you can do to support your family,” he said.

