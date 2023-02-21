Black History Month
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers today; Record heat this week

By Rodney Harris
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect spotty showers throughout the morning and afternoon in metro Atlanta with highs back into the 70s today.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 72°

Normal high - 59°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

Unlike Monday, you’ll have to dodge scattered showers this morning, afternoon and evening in metro Atlanta as a weak front slides into the region. An isolated storm is also possible this afternoon, but today is not a First Alert since the coverage of rain will be low and there is no risk of severe weather.

After today, high pressure will take control of north Georgia, which will keep rain chances at 20% or less for the rest of the week.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 3 p.m. Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Tuesday(Atlanta News First)

Record heat

The same high pressure that will keep rain chances low for the rest of the week will also produce record heat for metro Atlanta. Highs will gradually warm into the low 80s by Thursday with record highs expected Wednesday and Thursday.

