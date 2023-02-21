Death investigation of juvenile underway at apartments in Peachtree City

Black History Month
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Peachtree City police have announced an investigation involving the death of a juvenile.

Officers responded to The Greens Apartment Complex in Peachtree City just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the incident is currently isolated to one unit and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The name, age, and gender of the juvenile has not been released at this time.

It is also unclear how the juvenile died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also on scene which is protocol.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is released to our newsroom.

