House fire displaces 8 people in DeKalb County

House fire on Cherokee Valley Circle in Lithonia.
House fire on Cherokee Valley Circle in Lithonia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people have been displaced after their home caught fire Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

It happened on the 2300 block of Cherokee Valley Circle in Lithonia. When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the structure. One resident was injured.

The fire is out, and investigators are headed to the scene to try and determine a cause.

The Red Cross is helping those affected.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

