INTERVIEW: Marvin Arrington Jr. discusses ‘Bo Legs’ documentary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. spoke with Atlanta News First about his documentary “Bo Legs.”

Bo Legs is a documentary film highlighting the life and work of Marvin Arrington Sr.

The film takes viewers on the journey of one man’s love for a city and his visionary work for its eventual transformation.

The film features several prominent Atlanta leaders and public figures that include one of our very own Atlanta News First and Peachtree TV News Anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson.

It also includes Ambassador Andrew Young, Governor Roy Barnes, Federal Judge Clarence Cooper, and former Atlanta mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kasim Reed, and Shirley Franklin.

