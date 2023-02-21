Black History Month
Investigation underway after car slams into Stone Mountain home

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a driver slammed her car into a Stone Mountain home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to DeKalb County officials, officers responded to a crash at the 4700 block of Birch Ridge Trail. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that crashed into the home.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear what led up to this crash. Officials have not released if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The investigation continues.

