K-Pop superstars TWICE to play Truist Park July 9

South Korean K-pop group TWICE poses for a photo after an interview in Seoul, South Korea,...
South Korean K-pop group TWICE poses for a photo after an interview in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. TWICE, the nine-member K-pop band with over nine million Twitter followers, says they feel the growing popularity of the band and K-pop overseas. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - K-pop is having a bit of a moment in the U.S. Beyond BTS’ run of sold-out shows, artists such as BLACKPINK and J-Hope are headlining major festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.

K-pop superstars TWICE are joining the wave, becoming the first female K-pop group to play MLB and NFL stadiums. Both of their English language singles, “The Feels” and “Moonlight Sunrise” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and their foreign-language singles are a constant presence on the Billboard World charts.

Their “Ready to Be” tour will hit Truist Park July 9. Fans can register for the Verified Fan sale through March 8 at 10 p.m. A sale date has not been announced.

