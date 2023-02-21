K-Pop superstars TWICE to play Truist Park July 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - K-pop is having a bit of a moment in the U.S. Beyond BTS’ run of sold-out shows, artists such as BLACKPINK and J-Hope are headlining major festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.

K-pop superstars TWICE are joining the wave, becoming the first female K-pop group to play MLB and NFL stadiums. Both of their English language singles, “The Feels” and “Moonlight Sunrise” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and their foreign-language singles are a constant presence on the Billboard World charts.

Their “Ready to Be” tour will hit Truist Park July 9. Fans can register for the Verified Fan sale through March 8 at 10 p.m. A sale date has not been announced.

