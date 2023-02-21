Black History Month
Local real estate executive raises $100K to support underrepresented groups

The money raised partly helps promote diversity in the commercial real estate industry and provides scholarships to underrepresented groups.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Jonathan Tucker pitched a tent on the balcony of Cortland at The Battery last Friday, he fully expected to be here for at least a week.

Tucker, who is the executive vice president of operations and facilities for Cortland and president of the Georgia chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management, was on the balcony to raise $100,000 for the IREM Foundation. The money raised, partly, helps promote diversity in the commercial real estate industry and provides scholarships to underrepresented groups.

“The city of Atlanta is one of the most diverse cities in all of America,” said Tucker. “So, to appeal to everybody we serve, we must be diverse.”

Tucker reached his initial goal within three hours of setting up camp.

“It’s clear this cause resonated with quite a few people across the nation,” he said.

Jessica Sanders is a project manager for Cortland and has worked in the real estate industry for nearly 28 years. She said she has benefited directly from the IREM foundation.

“It really has allowed me to connect with so many people across the globe,” Sanders said. “Whether it be in operations, accounting, marketing. There are so many things within the business that isn’t talked about enough.”

And in an industry where people of color can often feel shutout due to several barriers, including limited access to capital, Sanders said it’s important that insiders do more.

“Representation matters tremendously,” she added. “I’ve noticed that throughout my career, people will come up to me and ‘How do I do what you do, how do I get to where you are, I didn’t even know this was a thing.’”

Tucker has since increased his fundraising goal to $125,000 through the end of Black History Month. He’s raised nearly $107,000 as of Tuesday evening.

