Man arrested, accused of robbing Jackson Co. supermarket

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of robbing a Jackson County supermarket Sunday is under arrest.

A clerk at the Shop N Save in Jefferson reported a robbery around 6 p.m. She claimed a man had taken cash from a register and escaped in a black Jeep SUV.

Luke Avery Brookshire was later arrested and charged with robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-8718 or 706-367-3784.

