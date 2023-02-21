Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man arrested, accused of robbing Jackson Co. supermarket

Luke Avery Brookshire
Luke Avery Brookshire(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of robbing a Jackson County supermarket Sunday is under arrest.

A clerk at the Shop N Save in Jefferson reported a robbery around 6 p.m. She claimed a man had taken cash from a register and escaped in a black Jeep SUV.

Luke Avery Brookshire was later arrested and charged with robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-8718 or 706-367-3784.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive, police say
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist...
‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Latest News

ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 20, 2023
ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 20, 2023
Carter Center a place for visitors who want to feel close to the Carter’s
Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks Tiger, college basketball and more!
Remains found in Alabama of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago