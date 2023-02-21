Man arrested for armed robbery in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Truist Bank in Bibb County.

Gabriel Michael Bell is accused of robbing a Truist Bank Feb. 16. He was interviewed by Bibb County police and arrested after a short investigation.

Bell has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.