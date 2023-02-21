Black History Month
Man steals Jeep from dealership in Coweta County, police say

A man reportedly stole a car from the Dodge dealership in Newnan.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man in Coweta County reportedly helped himself to a free Jeep.

Coweta County police say a man stole a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer from the Newnan Dodge dealership on Hollz Parkway Feb. 10.

The Jeep’s VIN number is reportedly 1C4SJVBT9NS168953.

Anyone with information should contact Inv. Chris Stapler at 678-854-0022.

