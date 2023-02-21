Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

MLS expands playoffs for 2023 season, adds wild card round

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco, foreground, celebrates his second-half goal during an MLS...
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco, foreground, celebrates his second-half goal during an MLS soccer match against the Toronto FC, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)(Bob Andres | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Major League Soccer has announced a new playoff format for the 2023 season.

Nine teams from each conference will now make the playoffs. The top seven teams will receive a bye, while the eighth and ninth seeds will play a single elimination match hosted by the higher seed.

The winner of that match will play the No. 1 seed in a best-of-three series. The No. 1 seed will have home field advantage. The rest of the teams will play similar best-of-three series: the No. 2 vs No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

The conference semifinals, conference finals and MLS Cup Final remain largely unchanged.

The new format would not have helped Atlanta reach the playoffs last year; the Five Stripes finished 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office under scrutiny after video sparks public outcry
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS

Latest News

ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 20, 2023
ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 20, 2023
Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks Tiger, college basketball and more!
This was the scene on April 8, 2022, moments after Round 2 of the Masters got underway at...
You can enjoy Masters’ famous foods while watching from home
Baseball
New MLB rules to be put to test ahead of 2023 season