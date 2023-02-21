Most FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in north Georgia closing Feb. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Most of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in north Georgia will close Feb. 25, more than a month after severe weather hit the state.

The centers in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton and Troup counties will close Feb. 25.

The center in Spalding County will remain open. The center is located at the Spalding County Senior Center, 885 Memorial Dr., Griffin. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

FEMA said more than 1,750 people have visited the Disaster Recovery Centers so far. Both FEMA and the Small Business Administration offer assistance to home and business owners to help them recover from the severe weather.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is March 20. You can apply by clicking here, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362.

