‘New Georgia Project Acting Fund’ encouraging people to register to vote

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The New Georgia Project is a group that caters to the growing population of Black, brown, young, and other historically marginalized voters across Georgia.

Billy Honor is the Organizing Director of the New Georgia Project.

In this role, Honor is responsible for building power through the base building, grassroots leadership development, and issue-based campaigns.

Honor sat down with Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV Tuesday morning to discuss the importance of getting out to vote.

