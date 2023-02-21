Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

South Fulton Police arrest the father for death of his unborn 7-month-old child

Marcus Blalock, 29
Marcus Blalock, 29(South Fulton Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man responsible for the death of an unborn 7-month-old child has been arrested, police say.

On Feb. 8, South Fulton Police Department responded to a call at a home of a pregnant woman who had been physically assaulted.

The woman survived but her unborn child died as a result of her injuries.

The father of the child Marcus Blalock, 29 was identified as the suspect and was later arrested by South Metro SWAT on warrants for feticide, aggravated assault, battery-family violence, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lagrange
Remains of Lagrange man who went missing 47 years ago found in Alabama
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says
Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office under scrutiny after video sparks public outcry
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS

Latest News

JAMES MCINTYRE
Police indetify man accused of vandalizing historic Fulton County church
House fire on Cherokee Valley Circle in Lithonia.
House fire displaces 8 people in DeKalb County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee...
Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling
The scene of an early morning fatal shooting at Rachel's Court Apartments in Clarkston.
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say