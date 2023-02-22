300K Vanilla-flavored Starbucks Frappuccino recalled, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Starbucks beverage is now being recalled, according to company officials.

According to company officials, the bottles may contain glass.

The drinks that are impacted are the 13.7 oz. Vanilla-flavored Frappuccinos with expiration dates of March 8, May 29 and June 4, and June 10, officials add.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.