4 children escape fire that ripped through two-story Atlanta home

Officials say everyone inside the home ‘climbed down the side of a balcony’ to escape the fire
Fire rips through NW Atlanta home
Fire rips through NW Atlanta home(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people, including four children, escaped after a fire ripped through a two-story northwest Atlanta home on Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to 810 Woods Dr. after reports of a fire at a home around 6:21 p.m. Officials say a 9-1-1 caller reported they, as well as four children, were unable to escape the home due to the heavy flames. Everyone inside the home “climbed down the side of a balcony” after the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire inside the kitchen. No injuries were reported.

Our news chopper observed multiple fire trucks and emergency crews trying to put the fire out.

Officials say the Red Cross is assisting two families and four people in total.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

