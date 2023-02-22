4 children escape fire that ripped through two-story Atlanta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people, including four children, escaped after a fire ripped through a two-story northwest Atlanta home on Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to 810 Woods Dr. after reports of a fire at a home around 6:21 p.m. Officials say a 9-1-1 caller reported they, as well as four children, were unable to escape the home due to the heavy flames. Everyone inside the home “climbed down the side of a balcony” after the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire inside the kitchen. No injuries were reported.

Our news chopper observed multiple fire trucks and emergency crews trying to put the fire out.

It is unclear who called 9-1-1 and helped the children escape the fire. The identities of the children have not been released by officials.

Officials say the Red Cross is assisting two families and four people in total.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

