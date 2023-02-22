Black History Month
51 animals including 5 dead dogs removed from Monroe County home

Monroe County deputies are searching for three people wanted in connection to animal cruelty
Photo of 3 Georgia residents wanted in connection to animal cruelty
Photo of 3 Georgia residents wanted in connection to animal cruelty(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monroe County deputies need help in finding three people who are wanted in connection to animal cruelty after 51 total animals including five dead dogs were removed from a property.

Monroe County officials say officers responded to 2372 Smith Rd. after reports of malnourished dogs on the property on Feb. 17.

Officials say they heard several dogs barking, and scratching from a van that was also covered in urine and feces.

Several other animals were found living in horrid conditions without food or water.

Officials say Monroe County Animal Control assisted with removing the animals including the dead dogs who were found inside the home living in wire crate kennels together. Inside the home, officials say they located a dead bearded dragon, a cat, and a gecko.

Warrants were issued for 33-year-old Forsyth woman Nicole Woodard, 56-year-old Forsyth woman Lisa Stanzek, and 38-year-old Macon man Tony Adside.

If you know the whereabouts of any of the suspects you may remain anonymous by calling 911 or call Investigator Hawkins at 478-663-0557.

