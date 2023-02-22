Celebrating Margarita Day with RReal Tacos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Margarita Day is Wednesday, Feb. 22, and here in metro Atlanta, there are several reasons to celebrate.
Instead of celebrating the day with the same old tequila specialty drinks you’ve likely been sipping for years, elevate the experience at RReal Tacos.
RReal Tacos locations in metro Atlanta:
- 100 6th St NE #110, Atlanta, GA 30308
- 1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta, GA 30318
- 5070 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30341
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.