CHOA, Mercer join forces to improve rural Georgia pediatric healthcare
The major healthcare initiative is being announced with Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two of Georgia’s major medical and healthcare powerhouses are joining forces to improve pediatric healthcare in the state’s rural areas.
On Wednesday, Mercer University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will announce their affiliation in a news conference joined by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Also making the announcement will be several officials affiliated with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Mercer School of Medicine. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns will also be present.
