CHOA, Mercer join forces to improve rural Georgia pediatric healthcare

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two of Georgia’s major medical and healthcare powerhouses are joining forces to improve pediatric healthcare in the state’s rural areas.

On Wednesday, Mercer University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will announce their affiliation in a news conference joined by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Also making the announcement will be several officials affiliated with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Mercer School of Medicine. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns will also be present.

