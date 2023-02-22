Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paulding County March 2022
Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has...
Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter
15-year-old Madison Gesswein
3 teens arrested after girl found dead in Peachtree City apartment
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
Some Anchorage parents heated over ‘inappropriate’ books in school libraries
Librarians could face fines, imprisonment under new Georgia law
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks Hawks’ coaching search, Braves and more!