Cobb Co. police officials share driver safety tips to maintain lanes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County Police Department officials shared helpful driving tips and a warning for motorists.

According to officials, “per Georgia law (O.C.G.A. 40-6-48), a vehicle shall be driven entirely within a single lane and shall not be moved from such lane until the driver has first established that such movement can be made safely.”

Officials reminded motorists that “road safety is a shared responsibility.”

Motorists should be cautious when driving, maintain a safe speed and distance, and remember to use their blinkers when signaling to turn instead of just cutting off the car because they need to change lanes.

Officials added, “Should you be involved in an accident, make a reasonable effort to move your vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.