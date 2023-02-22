Department of Juvenile Justice to host career fair in Rockdale County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a career fair on Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in Conyers at the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Department of Juvenile Justice is looking to hire the following: Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service Workers, Housekeepers, and General Support Staff.

If you are interested in applying, bring a social security card, a valid driver’s license, and proof of a high school diploma or GED.

The Juvenile Correctional Officer position now has a new salary of $37,730.

In addition, there is an opportunity for an additional pay increase of up to 10 percent incentive based on the number of years served on active military duty.

For more details contact the DJJ at 404-508-6500.

Career Fair Details:

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2023

Location: Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center

2165 Chambers Dr. NW

Conyers, GA 30012

Time: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Telephone: 404-508-6500

