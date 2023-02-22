Driver ‘who couldn’t stop sneezing’ crashed into school bus in Walker Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a person driving a Jeep crashed into a school bus in Walker County on Tuesday.

Georgia State Patrol officials responded to investigate the crash on Marble Top Road. Officials say the driver of the gold-colored Jeep began “sneezing uncontrollably while holding a cell phone.”

Investigators say the driver of the Jeep rear-ended the school bus as a child was being let off. Three children were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

