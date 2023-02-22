FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record warmth Wednesday and Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unseasonably warm stretch of weather continues through the middle of the week. It will be a cloudy and mild start on Wednesday with the temperature not far from 60. Clouds should give way to some sun in the afternoon and the temperature will soar into the 70s. The wind will increase to 10-20 mph. The record high temperature in Atlanta is 79° (2018) and we’ll be close to it.

Wednesday night will be the warmest since early-November and likely the warmest low temperature for the date. It may even be the warmest low temperature in February history in Atlanta. A few showers are possible for the Thursday morning commute. Exactly how long the showers/clouds hang around will determine how warm it gets on Thursday. We’re cautiously optimistic that the sky will brighten in the afternoon and the temperature will reach 80° in Atlanta - breaking the record high temperature for the date. If it gets to 81°, that will be a first for Atlanta in the month of February. If clouds/showers linger through midday, the high will be in the low to mid 70s - still 10-15 degrees above normal.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. It will turn slightly cooler with highs near 70 on Friday, and Saturday may be in the 60s. It will get back into the 70s on Sunday with a lower risk of any showers.

