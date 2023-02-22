Black History Month
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, upper 70s in metro Atlanta today

Wednesday in Atlanta
Wednesday in Atlanta
By Rodney Harris
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another mild morning in metro Atlanta with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll see more sun this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.

High - 79°

Normal high - 60°

Chance of rain - Less than 20%

What you need to know

Temperatures are about 20 degrees above average this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s! We’re starting the day with clouds, but will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s!

We’re not expecting any rain today, but showers will return to metro Atlanta for your Thursday morning commute, and move out by Thursday afternoon. Another round of rain is expected on Friday, so we have increased rain chances on Friday to 40%.

There’s at least a slight chance of rain through the weekend, but due to the low coverage and impact, we are not currently issuing First Alerts for the rain.

