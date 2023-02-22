FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers Thursday, still near-record temps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday was the warmest February day on record in Atlanta since at least 1879 when record-keeping started. It hit 81° at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Thursday will start with very mild, muggy weather. It will be in the mid to upper 60s at sunrise. A few showers or some patchy drizzle is possible as humidity increases early in the day.

Clouds will be stubborn on Thursday, and isolated showers are possible, but it may still reach the record high temperature (79°) for the date. At a minimum, it will be in the low to mid 70s across north Georgia, and if there’s a couple of hours of afternoon sunshine it will be in the upper 70s to low 80s again.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible on Friday and Saturday as it turns a bit cooler, but not cold. Highs will be near 70 on Friday and in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. The best chance of rain on Friday is in the late-afternoon and evening.

The temperature bounced back into the mid 70s on Sunday with a lower chance of showers. Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s, and dry skies are likely during the day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after sunset as a front moves through. It may get windy ahead of the front. The weather looks quiet and mild on Tuesday.

