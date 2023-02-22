Floyd County police arrest man accused of training fighting dogs

ROME, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man reportedly kept 17 dogs in a half-acre yard next to a vacant house in Floyd County.

Police arrested Jacob Driver Jr. and searched his home on East 20th Street and property at 60 Weathington Road. The 17 dogs were chained by heavy industrial chains weighing a total of 169 pounds. The chains were anchored by car axles in the ground.

Driver reportedly groomed the dogs “to increase agitation and hostility” and tracked their performance to increase their value.

Floyd County Police Code Enforcement was assisted by Animal Control, the United States Department of Agriculture and an Animal Crimes Prosecutor from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit of Georgia among other agencies.

