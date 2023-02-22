Black History Month
Former Pickens Co. Superintendent, wife sentenced to 15 years

Carlton Wilson (left) and Cindy Wilson (right)
Carlton Wilson (left) and Cindy Wilson (right)(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Pickens County School Superintendent Carlton Wilson and his wife Cindy have been sentenced to 15 years for racketeering and theft.

The pair plead guilty to racketeering and theft charges in November 2022. They were accused of stealing more than $175,000 from a private company, a local Boy Scout troop and the Pickens County government between 2017 and 2022.

Carlton was accused of selling a 10-acre property donated to his Boy Scout troop, pocketing the profits and using the money on personal expenses. He was also accused of stealing sick leave from the Pickens County government.

Cindy was accused, along with Carlton, of embezzling money from a company they shared with two other people.

Carlton plead guilty to racketeering, theft by taking, theft by taking by a fiduciary, theft by deception and theft by conversion. He must serve 15 years, with the first three years in prison.

Cindy plead guilty to racketeering and theft by taking. She must serve 15 years, with the first two in prison.

The pair must also pay $95,802.02 in restitution to the Boy Scouts, the Pickens County Government, and the Appalachian Gun Range.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

