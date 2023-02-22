Black History Month
WATCH: Georgia lawmakers push to legally define antisemitism, increase penalties

Antisemitic flyers
Antisemitic flyers(Adam Murphy/Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Georgia state representatives are aiming to legally define antisemitism and increase penalties for violence against Jewish people.

It comes after several antisemitic flyers were found around several metro Atlanta communities.

During a press conference scheduled for 12 p.m., State Representatives Esther Panitch (D-Sandy Springs) and Rep. John Carson (R-Marietta) plan to discuss a bill that would give an official state definition of antisemitism. If passed, House Bill 30 could trigger enhanced penalties under the state’s new hate crime law.

Panitch, who is the only Jewish member of the Georgia General Assembly, was among the victims of the antisemitic flyers that popped up around Sandy Springs and Dunwoody in early February.

RELATED: GA House members stand with Jewish member after antisemitic flyers found

“It’s unsettling,” she said, “to have the place that you’re supposed to feel the most at peace... to have that place targeted by somebody whose goal is to destroy your people, I mean that’s your stated goal is to rid the world of Jews, it’s unsettling.”

Atlanta News First will have live coverage of the press conference.

